The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 03 and 09 April 2021

Peace is always a compromise, of course, tough and often a disadvantage, but necessary for the sake of saving people’s lives. The “Minsk Agreements” became just such a compromise. The LDPR, gaining the upper hand over the AFU, made a decision to stop the war for the sake of lives and safety of civilians. Year after year, step by step we did all possible to bring peace. And now 2020 year has come… Thanks to the agreement on the open-ended ceasefire, as well as the adoption of the additional measures to it, we have managed to reduce losses among the civilian population by 50 times.

The result that inspired each of us gave hope that a bloodless solution and dialogue between us and Ukraine are a reality… But there is one obstacle is in that the Ukrainian authorities have their own reality, which consists of political dividends, thirst for profit and fleeting benefits that have little to do with caring for their own people. This is what led to the terrible tragedy – the death of a small child at the hands of the AFU. Four-year-old Vladik was playing in his own backyard, when he was killed by a shell from the Ukrainian UAV. This crime is a direct consequence of the policy of Kiev, which actually completely blocked peace negotiations in the Contact group.

This decision led to a strong aggravation of the situation along the entire Contact line. For example, in the period from 2 to 5 April, the OSCE SMM documented a record 1,550 cases of ceasefire violations. In turn, assessing this situation, the DPR Head Denis Pushilin noted that since the beginning of 2021, attacks from the AFU have almost doubled compared to the last quarter of 2020. Also, the Head of the Republic assessed the general military-political situation:

‘The amount of equipment and personnel that is pulled to the Contact line says that Ukraine is ready to resume full-scale hostilities now.’

Unfortunately, this thesis is supported by the results of the negotiations of the participants of the Contact Group on security. In particular, Kiev has blocked the plan to reduce tensions proposed by Donbass. In turn, the plenipotentiary representative of Russia in the Contact group for the settlement of the situation in the south-east of Ukraine Boris Gryzlov noted:

‘As a result of a four-hour discussion, there were no approved specific measures because of the position of Kiev. Its representatives in the Contact group tried again to distort the measures to strengthen the ceasefire in Donbass, and the meeting of the Contact group ended in vain.’

In many ways, it was the aggravation of the situation on the border, as well as the possibility of resuming full-scale hostilities, that became the main topics of the large press-conference of the DPR Head, which took place on April 7. In the course of the conversation with journalists and representatives of the public, the Head congratulated on the Day of Proclamation of the Donetsk People’s Republic, and also answered a number of acute questions. In particular, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief answered in detail the question about conscription. Thus, according to him, the first conscription will be trial and voluntary, and the universal conscription will begin when all conscription offices are ready for this, and there will be proper provision of servicemen. In addition, those 200 people who entered the first conscription will not get on the Contact line.

Another important thesis, voiced at the press-conference, was the statement on the restoration of the Khartsyzsk machine-building plant, which has not worked for a year and a half. The state will provide the plant with a loan in the amount of 80 million roubles to resume work in full. This decision, as well as the resumption of the work of the DMZ, will be another important step in the restoration of the economy of the Republic. After all, in spite of everything, the people of Donbass are not only people who are victorious, but also the people who are creators. And whatever awaits us ahead – we will stand!

The Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR calls on citizens to be vigilant in the issue of mine danger in connection with the incident that occurred on April 6 in the Kalininsky district of Donetsk. For example, a man was injured at the porch of the house from an explosive device. The Ombudsman strongly recommends not to contact with suspicious things and to report immediately to the MES.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 951 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 305 complaints, economic rights – 65 complaints, social rights – 202 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 115 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 31 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 6 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 34 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 8 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 185 complaints.

Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic

The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.

Within the period between 02 and 09 April 2021, according to the official sources, two civilians sustained injuries.

Within the period between 1 January and 09 April 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 13 people sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 8 servicemen of the Republic and 5 civilians.

Within the period between 02 and 09 April 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, a child and serviceman of the Republic died.

Within the period between 1 January and 09 April 2021, in the territory of the DPR, 20 servicemen of the Republic and 2 civilians died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.

It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 4983 people, including 91 children died.

Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the DPR Ombudsman’s Office.

Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiers and civilians

As of April 9, 2021, the Ukrainian side detains about 90 people.

As of April 9, 2021, 365 people are on the list of missing persons.

Register of displaced persons and affected citizens

At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centres).

With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.

There are currently 852 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 61 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 53 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict, 6696 people, including 1455 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 1931 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 336 underage children, 4765 people live in the housing fund, including 1119 children.