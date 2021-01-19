The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of hostilities between 01 and 15 January 2021

The current weeks in the Republic were marked by several significant occasions.

New Year’s 2021 in the Donetsk People’s Republic took place in a festive and friendly atmosphere. Large-scale festive events were prepared for residents and guests of the DPR, in compliance with all the necessary standards aimed at ensuring epidemiological safety in the state. In particular, in the capital and cities, children’s matinees and delivery of gifts, as well as New Year and Christmas concerts, were regularly held. In addition, for the entire period of holidays throughout the Republic, the curfew was canceled from December 31 to January 10. This initiative is a positive signal indicating a decline in tension in the region and a gradual return of the residents of the Republic to a full life.

However, the opposite situation is currently taking place in the neighboring state of Ukraine, in the regions of which there are massive protests against the increase in gas and electricity tariffs. People block traffic on highways, picket buildings of local authorities. Thus, on 28 December 2020, the Ukrainian government canceled the preferential electricity tariff for the population from January 1. Now the first 100 kW also cost 1.68 hryvnia per kWh instead of 0.9 hryvnia per kWh. This initiative was made by Yuriy Vitrenko, who was appointed acting Energy Minister and previously served as executive director of “Naftogaz”. The preferential night tariff for electricity was also canceled. In addition, the Ukrainian National Commission for State Regulation in Energy and Utilities has raised tariffs for gas delivery for twenty-two companies. These actions of the Ukrainian authorities seem especially cynical against the background of the difficult epidemiological situation in the country.

However, in the DPR, despite all the difficulties associated with the ongoing pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19, the situation with the non-proliferation of the disease is under the control. Thus, from the beginning of the pandemic to the present day, 16817 registered and confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in the DPR. 5496 patients are being treated, 1489 cases are fatal.

At the same time, in January, the DPR is expected to receive a vaccine against COVID-19. At this time, preparatory activities are underway. Areas are being prepared where the vaccine will be stored and vaccination will take place. Lists are also being prepared. First of all, employees of healthcare institutions, education, social workers who are in contact with people and law enforcement agencies will be vaccinated. The relevant lists will be drawn up based on the will of being vaccinated. After vaccination of the priority categories of citizens, other people will be vaccinated in the DPR territory. It is important to note that vaccination of priority categories of citizens and testing before it will be free. The number of doses received and the vaccination schedule will be announced later.

The Ombudsman continues to attentively explore and monitor the humanitarian situation in the Republic, also call citizens for being careful and follow the essential sanitary-epidemiological norms, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic received 78 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 23 complaints, economic rights – 4 complaints, social rights – 13 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 17 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 1 complaint; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 0 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 4 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 1 complaint, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 15 complaints.

Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic

The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.

Within the period between 01 January and 15 January 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 2 people sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 2 servicemen of the Republic and 0 civilians.

Within the period between 01 and 15 January 2021, in the territory of the Republic, no dead people were fixed as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.

It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 4962 people, including 90 children died.

Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the Ombudsman’s Office in DPR.

Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiers and civilians

Based on the updated figures as of 25th December 2020, there are about 102 people detained by the Ukrainian side:

There are 363 people on the list of missing persons.

Register of displaced persons and affected citizens

At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centers).

With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, Territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.

There are currently 839 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 63 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 55 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict, 6780 people, including 1493 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 2008 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 353 underage children, 4772 people live in the housing fund, including 1140 children.