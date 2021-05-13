The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 01 and 07 May 2021

Seven years have passed since the tragic events that took place in the Odessa House of Trade Unions on 2 May 2014. The monstrous crime of the post-Maidan authorities, which claimed the lives of 46 people… Dozens of wounded and mental traumatized people who were severely beaten and thrown back into the fire. The DPR remembers and shares this tragic date together with the citizens of Odessa. But, despite the resonance, no one has been punished yet. Those who allowed the murderers to evade responsibility are direct accomplices, and the deaths of civilians are also on their conscience. However, we still believe that the truth will prevail sooner or later!
In turn, the residents of the Republic are actively preparing for the Victory Day celebration. In all cities of the DPR, large-scale work on a beautification is underway, including the “Obelisk” campaign, which includes tidying up the mass graves and military graves. The corresponding thematic events are also prepared by workers in the sphere of culture and education. The main cycle of events dedicated to the 76th anniversary of the victory will begin on 8 May at Savur-Mohyla. Traditionally, on 9 May, a military parade will be held in the capital of the Republic, in which 76 units of equipment and more than 1,600 people will take part in the parade crews. The military parade will end with the procession of the Immortal Regiment, which will take place along Artem Street. The final event of this day will be the Victory fireworks in the Shcherbakov park.
However, against the backdrop of the holidays, residents of the Republic shouldn’t forget about the quarantine restrictions associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The need to comply with sanitary standards is especially relevant due to the still high incidence rate. Thus, at the moment, 33,860 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the Republic: 4,531 people are in treatment, 26,773 – have been discharged, and 2,556 – have died.
The Ombudsman calls on citizens to be attentive during the holidays and comply with all prescribed sanitary and epidemiological recommendations.
However, unfortunately, the pandemic is not the only threat to the life and health of the residents of the Republic. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, even on holidays, continue to regularly fire at civilians, as evidenced by the data of the JCCC. Thus, as a result of the shelling of the western outskirts of Donetsk (the settlement of Marinka), JCCC observers recorded damage to houses and found unexploded ordnance in the courtyards.
But, in spite of everything, the Republic continues to live and develop. Thus, on 2 May, the Honoured State Academic Song and Dance Ensemble “Donbass” completed its performances as part of its participation in open patriotic events of the IPO PA “Immortal Regiment of Victory” in St. Petersburg. This was reported by the press-service of the ensemble. As a result of the performances, the Donbass song and dance ensemble was awarded letters of gratitude from the IPO.
Such achievements of our citizens in the international arena, of course, are of great importance and symbolize that the inhabitants of Donbass are talented, outstanding and hardworking people!
Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 1227 complaints.
All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 403 complaints, economic rights – 93 complaints, social rights – 255 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 130 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 53 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 10 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 49 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 9 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 225 complaints.
- Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic
The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.
Within the period between 01 and 07 May 2021, according to the official sources, one serviceman of the Republic sustained injuries.
Within the period between 1 January and 07 May 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 21 people sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 15 servicemen of the Republic and 6 civilians.
Within the period between 01 and 07 May 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, one serviceman of the Republic died.
Within the period between 1 January and 07 May 2021, in the territory of the DPR, 23 servicemen of the Republic and 3 civilians died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.
It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 4,987 people, including 91 children died.
Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the DPR Ombudsman’s Office.
- Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiersand civilians
As of May 7, 2021, the Ukrainian side detains about 90 people.
As of May 7, 2021, 366 people are on the list of missing persons.
- Register of displaced persons and affected citizens
At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centres).
With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.
There are currently 852 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 61 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 53 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict, 9358 people, including 2106 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 1890 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 319 underage children, 7468 people live in the housing fund, including 1787 children.