The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 01 and 07 May 2021

Seven years have passed since the tragic events that took place in the Odessa House of Trade Unions on 2 May 2014. The monstrous crime of the post-Maidan authorities, which claimed the lives of 46 people… Dozens of wounded and mental traumatized people who were severely beaten and thrown back into the fire. The DPR remembers and shares this tragic date together with the citizens of Odessa. But, despite the resonance, no one has been punished yet. Those who allowed the murderers to evade responsibility are direct accomplices, and the deaths of civilians are also on their conscience. However, we still believe that the truth will prevail sooner or later!

In turn, the residents of the Republic are actively preparing for the Victory Day celebration. In all cities of the DPR, large-scale work on a beautification is underway, including the “Obelisk” campaign, which includes tidying up the mass graves and military graves. The corresponding thematic events are also prepared by workers in the sphere of culture and education. The main cycle of events dedicated to the 76th anniversary of the victory will begin on 8 May at Savur-Mohyla. Traditionally, on 9 May, a military parade will be held in the capital of the Republic, in which 76 units of equipment and more than 1,600 people will take part in the parade crews. The military parade will end with the procession of the Immortal Regiment, which will take place along Artem Street. The final event of this day will be the Victory fireworks in the Shcherbakov park.

However, against the backdrop of the holidays, residents of the Republic shouldn’t forget about the quarantine restrictions associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The need to comply with sanitary standards is especially relevant due to the still high incidence rate. Thus, at the moment, 33,860 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the Republic: 4,531 people are in treatment, 26,773 – have been discharged, and 2,556 – have died.

The Ombudsman calls on citizens to be attentive during the holidays and comply with all prescribed sanitary and epidemiological recommendations.

However, unfortunately, the pandemic is not the only threat to the life and health of the residents of the Republic. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, even on holidays, continue to regularly fire at civilians, as evidenced by the data of the JCCC. Thus, as a result of the shelling of the western outskirts of Donetsk (the settlement of Marinka), JCCC observers recorded damage to houses and found unexploded ordnance in the courtyards.

But, in spite of everything, the Republic continues to live and develop. Thus, on 2 May, the Honoured State Academic Song and Dance Ensemble “Donbass” completed its performances as part of its participation in open patriotic events of the IPO PA “Immortal Regiment of Victory” in St. Petersburg. This was reported by the press-service of the ensemble. As a result of the performances, the Donbass song and dance ensemble was awarded letters of gratitude from the IPO.

Such achievements of our citizens in the international arena, of course, are of great importance and symbolize that the inhabitants of Donbass are talented, outstanding and hardworking people!

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 1227 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 403 complaints, economic rights – 93 complaints, social rights – 255 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 130 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 53 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 10 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 49 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 9 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 225 complaints.