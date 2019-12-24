Statement from Daria Morozova in response to unilateral amendment of exchange list by Ukrainian side

Despite the agreements reached during yesterday’s videoconference, the official Kiev has broken its commitments again. Showing disregard of the communiqué signed as a result of the “Normandy Four” summit, which clearly established the exchange formula “all identified for all identified”, the Ukrainian side has unilaterally amended the exchange list. In particular, they removed some of the detained DPR supporters from the exchange procedure.

Such actions are unacceptable. It looks like an attempt to disrupt the exchange of detainees. We firmly insist on the fulfilment by Ukraine of all guarantees prescribed in the Minsk format and in the final communiqué of the “Normandy Four”.