Statement from Daria Morozova following sniping attack on civilian

Today, information was verified and confirmed that on February 16, a 61-year-old resident of the Trudovskaia mine village was taken to the central city hospital No. 14 of Donetsk with severe gunshot wounds. The man suffered as a result of sniping fire opened by Ukrainian armed forces. Despite requests from the JCCC for access to the victim, the Ukrainian military continued shelling the village for another hour and a half.

The actions of the AFU directly violate the agreement on an unlimited ceasefire, which entered into force on July 21, 2019, as well as a gross violation of the UN Convention on the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms. I want to remind you that the protection of the wounded during the fighting is regulated by international humanitarian law, which, inter alia, prohibits any violence to life and person of the victims. International human rights organizations will be reported on this incident. I hope that those responsible will be held accountable. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured citizen.

The DPR Human Rights Ombudsman and her Office continue to monitor closely and respond to cases of violations of human rights and freedoms in the territory of the Republic.