Statement from Daria Morozova following first stage of Minsk meeting

The first stage of the Working Group meeting has just finished.

The Ukrainian side deliberately delays the process of discussion and implementation of decisions enshrined in the final document as a result of the “Normandy format” meeting in Paris. Official Kiev is trying to misinterpret the formulas set forth in the package of measures and the communiqué of the summit. We were not presented the legal mechanism for the release of persons subject to the exchange, which complicates the implementation of the agreements reached.

Moreover, the Ukrainian side is once again attempting to divide the exchange process into several stages, as it was in 2017 and did not bring any results. At the moment, we expect the second round of negotiations to have a more constructive discussion.