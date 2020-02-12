Statement by Daira Morozova on 5-year anniversary of Minsk process

5 years ago in the capital of Belarus, a fateful agreement was signed under the title: “The Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements.” The document was supported by the UN Security Council and became the basis for all further peace accords between the Republics and Ukraine.

Over time, the document called the Minsk Agreements have saved thousands of lives, returned hundreds of people home and brought peace, however shaky and often violated by the Ukrainian side it is. We finally began to forget the horrors of full-scale hostilities. Each meeting and every negotiation, often lengthy and complicated, bring us closer to full implementation of the provisions set forth in the document.

The Minsk Agreements is a platform for resolving the conflict that still has no alternatives. We will continue to adhere to and fulfil our obligations under the agreements reached. And I am deeply convinced that the day will come when bombs will not hit the land of Donbass anymore and our children will never again hear the words “shelling”, “shelter” and “mines”.