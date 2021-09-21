Special rights for admission of students to study in higher educational institutions

Since not everyone was able to submit documents to the selected educational institutions of the Republic within the specified period, the number of state-funded places for a complementary set to educational institutions of the Republic was established. The campaign has been extended until 17 September, in connection with which the Ombudsman of the Republic explains the special rights of citizens in access to education in higher educational institutions of the Republic.

According to Part 1 of Article 68 of the Law of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 55-INS of 19 June 2015 “On Education” (with amendments and additions), in access to study on bachelor’s and specialist’s programs under state accreditation, citizens may be granted special rights:

1) admission without entrance examinations;

2) admission within the established quota unless the successful completion of the preliminary tests;

3) the preferential right to enrol on condition of successful completion of the preliminary tests and other things being equal;

4) other special rights established by this article.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Education and Science of the Donetsk People’s Republic, guided by Part 8 of Article 52, Articles 53, 66, 67, 671, 68, 75 of the Law of the Donetsk People’s Republic “On Education” , in accordance with subparagraph 12.29 of paragraph 12 of Section II of the Provision on the Ministry of Education and Science of the Donetsk People’s Republic, approved by the Resolution of the Council of the Ministers of the Donetsk People’s Republic of 22 July 2015 No. 13-43 (as amended), for the organization of admission to educational institutions of higher professional education of the Donetsk People’s Republic for the academic year, annually approves the Procedure admission to educational organizations of higher professional education of the Donetsk People’s Republic for the academic year (hereinafter – the Procedure).

Thus, in accordance with clause 9.1. of Section IX of the Order for the 2021/2022 academic year, approved by the Order of the Ministry of Education and Science of the DPR No. 59-NP of 26.04.2021 “On approval of the Procedure for admission to educational institutions of higher professional education of the Donetsk People’s Republic for the 2021/2022 academic year”, the right to the admission without preliminary tests is granted for:

a) winners and prize-winners of the final stage of the republican Olympiad for schoolchildren entering the education in the areas of training (specialties) corresponding to the profile of the republican Olympiad (compliance of the profile of the Olympiad to the areas of training (specialties) that are determined by the educational organization);

b) members of the national teams of the Donetsk People’s Republic that participated in international Olympiads in general subjects (participation in which takes place with the assistance of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Donetsk People’s Republic), entering the education in areas of training (specialties) corresponding to the profile of the international Olympiad (compliance of the profile of the Olympiad areas of training (specialties) that are determined by the educational organization);

c) champions and prize-winners of the Olympic Games, Paralympics and Deaflympics, world champions, European champions, persons who took first place in the world championship, the European championship in sports included in the programs of the Olympic Games, Paralympics and Deaflympics, entering the education in areas of training (specialties) in the field of physical culture and sports.

It should be noted that persons who belong to the above categories participate in the competitive selection on a general basis in accordance with the competitive score and receive 100 points in the Russian language and 100 points in the profile subject (creative competition) established by the Admission Rules and, in addition, can use the right to admission to educational programs of bachelor’s and specialist’s degrees through budgetary allocations of the Republican budget of the Donetsk People’s Republic without preliminary tests by submitting, of their choice, an application for participation in a competition in one educational organization for one educational program of higher professional education.

Thus, on the basis of clause 10.1. of Section X of the Order, the right to admission to educational programs of bachelor’s and specialist’s degrees through budget allocations of the Republican budget of the Donetsk People’s Republic within the quota established by the educational organization, unless the successful completion of preliminary tests (admission to study outside the general competition) and compliance of other established for applicants requirements have:

a) participants in hostilities in the protection of the Donetsk People’s Republic and hostilities on the territory of other states, the list of which is determined by the Appendix 3 to the Law of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 47-IНС of 15.05.2015 «On social protection of war veterans»;

b) disabled veterans and (or) their children;

c) participants in the war (participants in the protection of the Donetsk People’s Republic; workers and employees who served the active military contingents in other states, in which hostilities were conducted, received wounds, contusion or injuries, or were awarded orders and medals of the USSR for participation in hostilities, and also worked in Afghanistan in the period from December 1979 to December 1988 for a specified period or seconded ahead of schedule for valid reasons);

d) orphans and children deprived of parental care, as well as persons from among orphans and children deprived of parental care due to military operations;

e) children with disabilities who, according to the conclusion of the medical advisory commission of a health care institution, are not contraindicated in education in the relevant educational institutions in the chosen direction of training (specialty);

f) disabled people of I and II groups, who, according to the conclusion of the institution of medical and social expertise, are not contraindicated in education in the relevant educational organizations in the chosen direction of training (specialty);

g) disabled from childhood, disabled as a result of a military injury or illness received during the period of military service, which, according to the conclusion of the institution of medical and social expertise, is not contraindicated in education in the relevant educational institutions in the chosen direction of training (specialty);

h) persons affected by the Chernobyl disaster, as well as children affected by the Chernobyl disaster (persons classified in category 1; persons classified in category 2; minor children of deceased citizens classified in category 1 and category 2, whose death is related to the Chernobyl disaster; minor children of deceased citizens from among the participants in the liquidation of the accident consequences at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, assigned to category 3, whose death is associated with the Chernobyl disaster; minor children of citizens assigned to category 1; disabled children, whose disability is associated with the Chernobyl disaster;

i) children of the dead miners;

j) servicemen and members of their families; servicemen of subgroup A that are discharge from the army, subgroup B, family members of the dead (deceased) defenders of the Donetsk People’s Republic – participants in hostilities in the protection of the Donetsk People’s Republic;

k) children of military personnel who died in the performance of their official duties and military service or died as a result of injury (injury, trauma, concussion) or diseases received by them in the performance of official duties or military service, including when participating in counterterrorist operations and (or ) other measures to combat terrorism.

According to clause 10.2. of the Procedure, the quota of admission (number of places) to obtain the higher professional education for bachelor’s degree programs and specialist’s programs through budgetary allocations of the Republican budget of the Donetsk People’s Republic by the above persons, is established by the educational organization of higher professional education in the amount of up to 20% of the volume of admission control figures through the budgetary allocations of the Republican budget of the Donetsk People’s Republic, distributed to such an educational organization for the next year, for each area of ​​training and (or) specialty, but not less than one place.

Within the framework of clause 10.3. of the Procedure, persons who belong to the categories specified in clause 10.1 of Section X of this Procedure may exercise the right to admission to study in bachelor’s and specialist’s programs through the budgetary allocations of the Republican budget of the Donetsk People’s Republic within the established quota by submitting an application of their choice on participation in a competition for one educational organization for one educational program of higher professional education.

Entering the university of applicants who belong to the categories of persons specified clause 10.1 of Section X of this Procedure is carried out on the basis of a separate competition for places within the established quota allocated in accordance with clause 10.2 of Section X of this Procedure (outside the general competition), in accordance with the competitive score.

Applicants who belong to the categories of persons specified in clause 10.1 of Section X of this Procedure, who are not recommended for admission to study at places within the established quota, allocated in accordance with c clause 10.2 of Section X of this Procedure (outside the general competition), participate in the competition on a general basis.

It should be noted that in accordance with clause 11.1. of the Procedure for the preferential right to enroll in an educational organization for training in educational bachelor’s and specialist’s programs, unless the successful completion of competitive selection (entrance examinations) and, other things being equal, have:

a) orphans and children deprived of parental care, as well as persons from among orphans and children deprived of parental care due to military operations;

b) disabled children, who, according to the conclusion of the medical advisory commission of a health care institution, are not contraindicated in education in the relevant educational organizations in the chosen direction of training (specialty);

c) disabled people of I and II groups, who, according to the conclusion of the institution of medical and social expertise, are not contraindicated in education in the relevant educational organizations in the chosen direction of training (specialty);

d) children of military personnel and militias who died in the performance of their military service duties or died as a result of injury (trauma, contusion) or illness received by them in the performance of military service;

e) disabled people and combatants;

f) children of the dead miners;

g) miners with at least three years of continuous underground work experience;

h) persons under 21 years of age for three years after receiving general secondary education, whose parents or one of the parents (miners) have worked underground for at least 15 years or died as a result of an industrial accident; either became disabled of the I or II group due to occupational injuries or occupational diseases;

i) graduates of general education organizations, professional educational organizations under the jurisdiction of state bodies and implementing additional general education programs aimed at preparing minor students for military or other public service.

The preferential right to enroll in an educational organization for training in bachelor’s and specialist’s educational programs, subject to successful completion of the preliminary tests and other things being equal, is granted in the sequence specified in clause 11.1 of Section XI of this Procedure.