Social facility in Khartsyzsk received humanitarian assistance with cooperation of Ombudsman

Considering that the Khartsyzsk city administration has made a decision to establish a status of a long-term accommodation centre (LAC) for the sanatorium, located at the address: Boris Kondratyev Street, No. 4, representatives of the Human Rights Ombudsman’s Office in the DPR, as well as ICRC attended this social facility.

In addition, with the assistance from the Ombudsman, the said LAC received humanitarian aid in the form of furniture from the ICRC. In total, 10 beds, 31 cupboards, 31 wardrobes, 31 tables and 36 chairs were handed over.