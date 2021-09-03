September 3 – Day of Solidarity in the Fight against Terrorism

On this day 15 years ago, a terrible tragedy took place in North Ossetia. As a result of the terrorist capture of a school in the city of Beslan, over 300 people were killed, most of them were children.

On 1 September 2004, a group of terrorists captured 1128 civilians who had come to the festival in honour of the beginning of the new school year at Beslan School No.1. The majority of the hostages were schoolchildren, their parents and relatives, as well as teachers. Defenceless people were kept in a mined gym of the school for almost three days. In the afternoon of 3 September, explosions occurred in this place with further fire. An storm was carried out. The victims of the terrorist attack in Beslan were 334 people, including 186 children. Among the deceased were also soldiers of special forces, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the police. Another 800 people were injured.

This terrorist attack is one of the most large-scale and inhuman in the history of modern Russia. It united the country with a common grief and still echoes with pain in the hearts of millions of people. In memory of the victims of the terrible events in Beslan and other terrorist attacks in the Russian Federation, the Federal Law “On the Days of Russia’s Military Glory” established the Day of Solidarity in the Fight against Terrorism. Since 2005, it has been held annually on 3 September.

On this day, Russia is paying tribute to the memory of the victims of terrorist attacks, as well as employees of the security and operational departments who gave their lives during the rescue operations. Mourning and patriotic actions are organized in Russian cities that have been subjected to terrorist attacks. In educational institutions, lectures are given on the problems of crimes against humanity and methods of combating them. Museums have thematic exhibitions about the horror of terror. The entire civilized world mourns together with Russia.

It should be noted that the Russian Federation has adopted a federal law “On Countering Terrorism”. This legal act interprets the concept of “terrorism” as an ideology of violence and the practice of influencing decision-making by state authorities, local authorities or international organizations associated with intimidation of the population and (or) other forms of unlawful violent actions.