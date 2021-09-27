September 12 – Day of Remembrance for Victims of Fascism

The Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Fascism is a day of remembrance for tens of millions of people who died as a result of a gigantic, inhuman experiment. These are millions of soldiers whom the fascist leaders pushed against each other, but even more – civilians who died under bombs, in concentration camps, from disease and from hunger.

In 1962, it was decided to consider every second Sunday in September as the International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Fascism, the main purpose of which is to combat the ideology of the revival of fascism.

There is no country that would benefit from the rule of the Nazis. There is no nation that would be enriched materially or spiritually as a result of their rule. The most terrible ideology is the one that makes a person guilty from birth only for the blood that flows in his/her veins.

Unfortunately, today in a number of countries politicians are trying to revise the results of World War II, and there is a gradual whitewashing and revival of Nazism.

But it is important to remember that the ideology of Nazism brought losses and destruction not only to those who opposed it, but also to those who nurtured it. Then, more than seventy years ago, a huge Nazi machine was stopped and destroyed. Soldiers of different nationalities fought shoulder to shoulder and won.

The slogan of this memorable day is to unite to resist neo-fascism.

International Day of Remembrance in every country that took part in World War II is celebrated not only by the cancellation of entertainment events, celebrations that fall on this date, but also by visiting monuments, memorials, cemeteries – in many countries on this day it is customary to care for the nameless, abandoned, mass graves.