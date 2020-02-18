Self-promotion campaigns of Zelensky obstruct exchange process – Morozova, 17 February 2020, “Panorama”

The new prisoner exchange between DPR and Ukraine announced by the Ukrainian President is only possible after full amnesty of all persons who returned to the Republic as part of the previous exchange, told DPR Ombudsman Daria Morozova. According to her, over the last two and a half months the Ukrainian side only provided one procedural decision related to former detainees.