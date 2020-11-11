Rights and benefits of donors

The donation is an exceptional opportunity to help an unfamiliar person and possibly even save someone’s life. Donated blood is indispensable and priceless. Therefore, being a donor is an honorary mission that deserves the highest praise.

The Law of the DPR “On donation of blood and blood components” establishes that a donor can be any capable person over the age of 18 who has undergone a relevant medical examination, and who has no contraindications.

A Donor has the right to:

the donation of blood and (or) blood components free of charge or for a fee in accordance with the Law;

state protection of his/her rights and health protection;

familiarization with the results of his/her medical examination;

full information about possible consequences of the donation of blood and (or) blood components for the health;

receive free medical treatment in accordance with the established standards of its delivery in cases of reactions and complications, connected with the fulfillment of a donor function;

compensation for harm caused to his/her life or health in connection with the fulfillment of a donor function;

social support measures, established by the legislation of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

According to Article 16 of the Law, donors are provided with the following benefits:

– on a day of the donation of blood and (or) blood components, as well as on a day of the medical examination, a donor is exempted from working at the enterprise, institution, organization, regardless of ownership with the maintenance of his/her average earnings. Donors from among students of higher education institutions and students studying in professional educational institutions are exempted from classes on the indicated days;

– after each day of the donation of blood and (or) blood components, including in the case of the donation on weekends, holidays and non-working days, a donor is given an additional day of rest with the maintenance of his/her average earnings. At the request of an employee, this day can be added to the annual leave or used at other times during the year after the day of the donation of blood or blood components;

– in the case when, in agreement with the management of an enterprise, institution, organization, command of a military unit, on a day of the donation of blood, a donor was recruited to work or serve, on request he/she is given another day of rest, with the maintenance of his/her average earnings.

– in the case of the donation of blood and (or) blood components during the period of annual leave, this leave is extended by the corresponding number of days, with the providing of an additional day of rest to an employee for each day of the donation of blood.

It should be noted that the basis for the provision of these benefits is the relevant certificates issued to a donor at a place of medical examination or the donation of blood and (or) blood components.

At the same time, on a day of the donation of blood and (or) blood components, a donor is provided with free food before and after the donation of blood in accordance with the approved donor nutritional standards and recommendations for the composition of the corresponding food sets.

It is allowed to substitute monetary compensation for the equivalent cost of food set provided to a donor after the donation of blood and (or) blood components.

The amounts of monetary compensation to a donor and the procedure for its provision are determined by the DPR Government.

Furthermore, in accordance with Article 17 of the Law in connection with the system the donation of blood and (or) blood components, donors are provided with additional benefits, namely:

– donors who donated blood and (or) blood components free of charge during the year in a total amount equal to two single maximum allowable doses, temporary disability benefits due to illness is paid in the amount of 100 per cent of a donor’s average monthly salary, regardless of the length of service. Such a benefit to these donors is provided within a year after the donation of blood and (or) blood components in the specified amount;

– pupils of vocational educational institutions, students of higher educational institutions who donated blood and (or) blood components free of charge during the year in a total amount equal to two single maximum allowable doses are entitled to receive monetary assistance in the amount of 25 per cent established scholarships in the educational institution within six months after the donation of blood and (or) blood components in the specified amount. Such benefits are paid at a donor’s place of study;

– within a year after the donation of blood and (or) blood components in the amount specified in parts one and two of this article, donors have the right of priority of purchase of vouchers for sanatorium treatment at a place of work or study and priority treatment in health care institutions of publicly owned.

It should be noted that you can donate blood at the Republican Blood Center located at the address: Donetsk, st. Rosa Luxemburg, 61, from Monday to Friday from 8-00 to 13-00. No blood sampling is carried out on weekends.