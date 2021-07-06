Return to homeland in DPR in case of loss of passport

The Ombudsman has received more and more applications on the issue of returning home in the DPR from persons who have lost their identity document or whose documents are invalid.

As part of legal education, the Human Rights Ombudsman explains the pecularities of returning to the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Thus, in the Republic there is a Procedure for registration and issuance of a passport of a citizen of the Donetsk People’s Republic, approved by the Order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Donetsk People’s Republic of 04.02.2019 No. 360.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, you need to:

Apply to the department of the law enforcement agency of the state in which you are staying, with a statement about the loss of an identity document, and get a document confirming the appeal on the issue ofloss/theft of a passport (this item is necessary in case of loss of a passport). Write an appeal with a description of the situation to the email address of the Migration Service of the DPR MIA: mvddnr@mail.ru, send a copy to: msdomdnr@mail.ru. You must fill out an application of the established form (rewrite it with your own hand) in reply to responce received from the Migration Service. This statement, together with a document issued by the law enforcement agencies of the relevant state (on the appeal regarding the loss of a passport), and a personal photograph for documents in the form of a digital file must be sent to the above e-mail addresses. In addition, you should attach the existing documents that can confirm your identity (if available, a copy of your passport, a copy of your birth certificate, a copy of your driver’s license, a copy of your pension certificate, etc.).

The necessary documents can also be provided by your relatives on purpose to the department of the Migration Service of the DPR MIA at the address: Donetsk, Fedor Zaitseva Str., 46.

After the inspection, if there are sufficient grounds, within three working days from the date of submission of the application, the person is issued a temporary identity card of the DPR citizen for returning to the homeland, which is issued to the applicant on a predetermined date, at the established checkpoint for crossing the state border of the DPR. The border crossing is carried out exclusively with an employee of the Migration Service of the DPR MIA.

The temporary ID is valid for one month. After returning to the Republic, you must submit documents for registration of a passport of a citizen of the DPR, attaching a temporary identity card.