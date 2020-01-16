Representatives of the Ombudsman attend extraordinary plenary meeting of DPR People’s Council

On January 15, representatives of the Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic attended an extraordinary plenary meeting of the highest legislative body of the Donetsk People’s Republic – the People’s Council of the DPR as part of interagency cooperation to improve existing legislation in order to ensure guarantees of human and civil rights and freedoms.

The MPs adopted a draft law “On the state civil service” in two readings. It regulates all aspects of the state civil service in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

In particular, the draft law defines the concept of state civil service, its principles, competence requirements to hold the post, as well as coordination with other types of public service. In addition, civil service class ranks, justiciary class ranks and diplomatic ranks have been introduced. The draft law also provides for restrictions and prohibitions regarding the conduct of a civil servant. In addition, it covers the management of conflicts of interest within the state civil service, along with issues of working hours and time off, irregular working hours, etc.

The document allows for filling legal loopholes related to the order and conditions of labour activity in state authorities of the Donetsk People’s Republic, which will contribute to ensuring the protection of the rights and freedoms of DPR citizens, as well as to satisfaction of their legitimate interests.

The draft Law “On State Civil Service” comes into force after its publication on the official website of the People’s Council of the Donetsk People’s Republic.