Representatives of Ombudsman took part in training event “Carrier Day 2021”

Employees of the Office of the Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic took part in the training event “Carrier Day 2021”. The Donbass Judicial Academy with the participation of staff of the Republican and Donetsk City Employment Centres was the organizer of the communication between graduators and potential future employers.

During the event, students were able to receive counseling from specialists of the Employment Centres, as well as take part in the master class “The workplace is the result of active and correct actions”. In addition, the participants got acquainted with the current vacancies of the legal sector in the labour market of the Republic and established a direct dialogue with representatives of departments and ministries.

Such meeting formats are extremely necessary and relevant for graduates, since they allow students to learn more about the conditions and nuances that are needed to be further employed in public bodies.