Representatives of DPR Ombudsman Office conduct interviews in Donetsk SIZO

On 21 January, as part of consideration of complaints, representatives of DPR Ombudsman’s Office interviewed three people, who are in custody of Donetsk Pre-Trial Detention Centre of the State Penitentiary Service of the DPR Ministry of Justice.

The remand prisoners complained about matters related to pre-trial investigation by law-enforcement authorities and poor medical assistance.

Representatives of Ombudsman Office provided detailed advice on all remedies available within the current criminal procedure legislation of the DPR. Explanations regarding the provision of medical assistance to remand prisoners and persons on trial were also made in writing.

The interviewees specified that they had no complaints related to detention conditions in the remand prison.