Remains of 7 more people were raised from unmarked graves in Snezhnoye – Interdepartmental Commission

During the next stage of search activities at the Ovsyanoye cemetery in Snezhnoye, the remains of seven more unknown victims of the Ukrainian aggression were found. Over the months of work, the bodies of 35 people were recovered from the graves at this location.

The work continues. According to the Interdepartmental Commission of the DPR on the Search for Missing Persons, the Search for Burial Places of Bodies (remains) of the Deceased (dead) in Areas of the Armed Conflict in Donbass, in 2014 about 50 victims of Ukrainian aggression were buried at the Ovsyanoye cemetery, whose personalities are to be to identify.

It should be recalled that the Interdepartmental Commission was created by the Order of the Head of the DPR Denis Pushilin on 6 August 2021. The Chairman is the Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova.

Relatives of missing persons and witnesses to disappearances can contact the Commission by calling the hotline. Telephone number: (071) 404-69-29. You can also send an appeal in writing to the e-mail address komissiya_poisk@mail.ru.