Remains of 28 unknown victims of Ukrainian aggression were recovered at cemetery in Snezhnoye – Interdepartmental Commission

Yesterday, on 13 September, the remains of seven people were recovered from unmarked graves on the “Ovsyanoye” cemetery in Snezhnoye in the course of the next phase of the search work.

It should be reminded that the search group of the DPR Interdepartmental Commission for the Search for Missing Persons, Burial Places of Bodies (remains) of Deceased (dead) in the Areas of the Armed Conflict in Donbass has been exploring the location since 18 August. During this time, the remains of 28 people were discovered and raised to the surface. They were sent to the Republican Bureau of Forensic Medicine to conduct criminal forensic investigations.

Search work continues. The next phase is scheduled for Wednesday, on 15 September. According to the Commission’s estimates, in 2014, over 50 victims of the Ukrainian aggression were buried in unmarked graves in this cemetery.

In parallel, measures are being taken to identify their alleged relatives. This is important for the further identification of the victims. But it is already obvious that we are talking about civilians, as evidenced by the surviving items of civilian clothing.

It should be recalled that the Interdepartmental Commission was created by the Order of the DPR Head Denis Pushilin on 6 August 2021. The Chairman is the Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova.

Relatives of missing persons and witnesses to disappearances can contact the Commission by calling the hotline. Telephone number: (071) 404-69-29. You can also send a request in writing to the email address komissiya_poisk@mail.ru.