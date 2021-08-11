PERSONS MISSING IN CONNECTION WITH CONFLICT IN DONBASS: WHERE RELATIVES AND WITNESSES MAY CONTACT

We inform citizens that there are feedback channels in the DPR for reporting on persons missing in connection with the conflict in Donbass.

Relatives of the missing and eyewitnesses to the events associated with the disappearance in Donbass can call a special “hot” line or send information in writing.

Hot line phone: (071) 404-69-29

Email address: komissiya_poisk@mail.ru

It should be reminded that 6 August 2021, by the Order of the DPR Head Denis Pushilin, the Interdepartmental commission for the search for missing persons, burial places of the remains of deceased in areas of armed conflict in Donbass was created in the Republic.

The Chairman of the Commission, the Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova calls on all residents of the DPR, LPR, Donbass territories temporarily controlled by Kiev, as well as other states with an appeal to provide any data that may contribute to the search activities.