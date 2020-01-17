Pensioners need to undergo verification procedure (confirm their legal status)

Dear pensioners of the Donetsk People’s Republic, as part of legal education, the Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic informs that pensioners need to undergo a verification procedure (confirm the legal status of a pensioner) in the DPR between 1 February and 30 May 2020.

To undergo the procedure one should come to a territorial office of the Pension Fund where they receive pension and provide the following documents:

an original and a photocopy of a passport of a DPR citizen (in absence of a DPR passport, one may bring a passport of a citizen of Ukraine with a registration stamp within the former Donetsk Oblast, which is now the territory of the DPR. People lacking such a stamp in their passports may bring a residence certificate ).

(in absence of a DPR passport, one may bring a passport of a citizen of Ukraine with a registration stamp within the former Donetsk Oblast, which is now the territory of the DPR. People lacking such a stamp in their passports may bring a ). an original and a photocopy of a work record book. Photocopies of work record books of employed pensioners should be verified by administration of an institution/enterprise where they work.

Notice:

Citizens who receive pension of their deceased spouse must bring an original and a photocopy of a work record book as well.

Verification procedure is not necessary for the following categories of people:

people who applied to the Pension Fund between January 1 and January 31, 2020 for granting, resuming or recalculation of pension;

people who are fully provided for by the State in specialized institutions;

children who receive a survivor’s pension, as well as persons older than 18 years old provided that they have a document confirming full-time study in an educational establishment.

Please note the following:

People who have reached the age of 80, as well as disabled persons who, due to health reasons, are deprived of the opportunity to undergo the verification procedure, will be visited by employees of the DPR Pension Fund (its territorial offices) at their place of residence. However, they need to notify the authorities of the DPR Pension Fund through the “hotline” of this department (phone: (062) 300-25-76, 071-303-57-48) or otherwise inform them orally through a representative (relatives, friends) on the need to undergo verification at their place of residence.