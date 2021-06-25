Peculiarities of crossing DPR state border under conditions of restrictive measures

Currently, the issue of crossing the state border of the Donetsk People’s Republic is especially relevant for citizens. In this regard, we clarify the following.

Passing through the state border of the Donetsk People’s Republic to the states of the Russian Federation and the Luhansk People’s Republic.

According to the Decree of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Reoubic of 18 June 2021, No. 172 “On Amendments to the Decree of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic of 14 March 2020 No. 57″ On the introduction of a state in high alert”, travel outside the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic to the territory of the Russian Federation and Luhansk People’s Republic is PERMITTED.

Entry into the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic through the DPR state border with the adjacent territory of the state of the Russian Federation is prohibited for citizens who do not have registration in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, or a certificate of permanent residence in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, or an address certificate confirming registration in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, with the exception of citizens of the Russian Federation arriving from the Russian Federation.

In case of compelling circumstances, for citizens who do not belong to the above categories, the decision on permission of entry into the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic is made by the Interdepartmental Operational Headquarters to prevent the importation and spread of a new coronavirus infection caused by 2019-nCoV.

Adult citizens can cross the state border with a passport of a citizen of the DPR, Ukraine, or a foreign, diplomatic, service or seamen’s passport.

There is a special procedure for minors.

Minors under the age of 14 can cross the state border upon presentation of a birth certificate accompanied by one of the parents, adoptive parents, guardians or trustees.

Minors under the age of 14, accompanied by other persons (grandmother, grandfather, aunt, etc.) can cross the state border upon presentation of a birth certificate with a notarized consent of one of the parents.

Minors between the ages of 14 and 16 can cross the state border of the DPR only if they have a passport of a citizen of the DPR, the RF, Ukraine or a foreign passport, accompanied by one of the parents, adoptive parents, guardians or trustees. Notarized consent from one of the parents is not required. If any changes are made, the Ombudsman will inform citizens on Ombudsman’s official website additionally.

Minors under the age of 16, in the absence of one of the parents, must have an appropriate document (original or notarized copy) from the list below:

– a certificate of the birth of a child issued by the registry office indicating the grounds for entry of the information about a father (his absence);

– a certificate of death of one of the parents or a court decision to deprive the other parent of parental rights;

– a court decision on granting permission for taking a child to the territory of the Russian Federation;

– a court decision on deprivation of parental rights;

– a court decision on recognizing one of the parents as incompetent;

– a court decision on recognizing one of the parents as missing (if his/her whereabouts are unknown).

Citizens with children under 3 years old, as well as disabled people of I and II groups, pass the checkpoint in a separate queue, depending on the transport and passenger flow, by decision of the senior change of border detachments.

In case of additional questions, residents of the DPR can contact the SBS MPS DPR hotline: 071-300-1987.

Passing through the state border of the Donetsk People’s Republic with the adjacent territory of the state of Ukraine.

According to the Decree of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic of 14 March 2020 No. 57 “On the introduction of a state in high alert” (with amendments and additions), the movement of citizens at the checkpoint through the state border of the Donetsk People’s Republic “Olenovka” is carried out on Monday and Friday.

Thus, citizens who do not have registration in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, in case of humanitarian and other compelling circumstances, should know that passing through the state border of the Donetsk People’s Republic with the adjacent territory of the state of Ukraine is allowed in the cases and in the manner determined by the decisions of the Interdepartmental Operational Headquarters. All citizens who have received such an approval are notified by the staff of the Headquarters in advance by telephone or e-mail.

It is allowed to pass through the state border of the DPR with the adjacent territory of the state of Ukraine (exit from the DPR) of citizens who are registered in the territory of the state of Ukraine or the Donetsk People’s Republic, which is temporarily under the control of the state of Ukraine. To agree on re-entry, the same procedure of applying to the Interdepartmental Operational Headquarters is carried out.

To obtain permission to cross the state border of the DPR with the state of Ukraine, you need to collect the necessary package of documents and submit it to the PM “DR” “Zdorovoe dvizhenie”, which assists in the transfer of applications to the Headquarters, at the address: Donetsk, st. Universitetskaya, 19 or send documents to the email address zdorovoedvizhenie@oddr.info. You can also contact for advice by calling 45-0-45 from the numbers of the mobile operator “Phoenix” or 062-28-45-0-45 from a landline.