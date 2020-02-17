Over 800 POWs handed to Ukraine by DPR since outbreak of conflict

The Donetsk People’s Republic handed over more than 800 prisoners of war since the outbreak of the conflict in Donbass, according to DPR Ombudsman Daria Morozova.

“Since 2014 we have held 35 exchanges of prisoners. We have handed over 762 people to Ukraine, and 100 people more have been handed over as part of small exchanges or released unilaterally. 869 DPR supporters have been handed over to the Republic,” Ms Morozova said.

The exchange of 29 December 2019 between Kiev and Donbass was the only one to follow the exchange held two years ago. After that, the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that work is underway to compile new exchange lists.

Source: RIA