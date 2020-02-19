On Mandatory Vehicle Registration Procedure

The DPR Ombudsman has been increasingly questioned about vehicle registration in the Republic.

As part of legal education, the Human Rights Ombudsman explains the peculiarities of usage of vehicles in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic that are licensed both by Ukraine (or other states) and the Donetsk People’s Republic.

The Republic has a Mandatory Vehicle Registration Procedure for vehicles licensed in the territory of Ukraine or other states that have not been registered, temporarily registered or undergone special registration with the State Motor Vehicle Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR, approved by the Decision of the Council of Ministers of the DPR dated 4 December 2015 No. 24–13.

By virtue of paragraph 3.9 of this Procedure, individuals whose vehicles registered on the territory of Ukraine and other states have passed mandatory registration must use license plates and registration documents issued by the DMV of State Motor Vehicle Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR in the territory of the DPR.

In this regard, for individuals registered in the territory of the DPR and driving vehicles registered in the territory of Ukraine or other states without having undergone the mandatory registration within the established time frames a protocol on an administrative offence shall be drawn up by officers of the State Motor Vehicle Inspectorate of the DPR Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The relevant protocol shall be drawn up for the offence under part 6.7 Art. 121 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (as revised in the territory of the DPR), and the vehicle shall be towed to the impoundment lot based on Art. 2652 of the Code.