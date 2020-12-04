On 15 September Denis Pushilin will answer questions of residents during direct line

On Tuesday, 15 December, at 19:00 the third in that year “Direct line with Denis Pushilin” will be held, in the course of which the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic will answer the most acute questions of Donbas residents.

“Dear compatriots! I want to hear from you the most significant and acute problems that relate to any sphere of life of our country, namely health care, housing and communal services, development of the economy and industry, as well as policy.

Conducting the direct line at year-end, when it is possible to take stock of the work, tell about plans and prospects in the near future, has already become a good tradition”, – noted Denis Pushilin.

The residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic will be able to ask the leader of the country by sending their questions in text, audio- and video format to the website https://denis-pushilin.ru/ through the form “To apply”.

The “Direct line with Denis Pushilin” will be broadcasted on all TV-channels of the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as online.