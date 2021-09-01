Ombudsman’s Office handed over desk sets to children of affected citizens

News

On 30 August, on the eve of the Day of Knowledge, employees of the Human Rights Ombudsman’s Office in the Donetsk People’s Republic handed over humanitarian assistance in the form of desk sets to children from families affected by the armed conflict that live in social facilities of the Republic.

The stationery was given to children who will be studying in 1-4 grades this year. In total, 49 sets were handed over.

The sets were delivered and distributed with support from the International Committee of the Red Cross.

