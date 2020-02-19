Ombudsman visits children in boarding school

On 19 February, Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova visited children’s competition devoted to the Defenders of the Motherland Day. The event was hosted by the state educational institution “Boarding school No.1” in Donetsk. The students demonstrated their sports skills, sang marching songs and read poems. The Ombudsman also participated in the event as a jury. At the end of the contest, ahead of the upcoming World Day of Social Justice (February 20), Daria Morozova made a speech and delivered charitable aid to the children in the form of clothes, shoes and educational games. The Ombudsman also treated the children with sweets and presented tickets to children’s performances in the Donetsk Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre named after A.B. Solovyanenko.

The Ombudsman thanks everyone who supported this charity event and underlines that it is necessary to provide all possible assistance to those in need.