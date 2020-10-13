Ombudsman took part in charity project “Wishing Tree”

The Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova fulfilled the dreams of five young citizens of the Republic as part of the charity project “Wishing Tree”.

Gifts from the Ombudsman were received by 13-year-old Dasha from Amvrosievsky district, 10-year-old Ksenia from Ilovaisk, 8-year-old Yegor from Donetsk, 10-year-old Milana and 8-year-old Sasha from Uglegorsk. All the children belong to the preferential categories. These are children of deceased servicemen who suffered as a result of military aggression by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with disabilities, as well as deprived of parental care and found themselves in a difficult life situation.

The Ombudsman fulfilled all the wishes of the children voiced within the framework of the project. Children were given an easel and paints, a belt bag and a flash card, an encyclopedia of modern technology, an art kit and a diamond mosaic.

“This is not the first time when I take part in the charity project “Wishing Tree”. I suppose that dreams should come true, especially when we talk about childhood dreams. Children of Donbas grow up in difficult conditions, are witnesses of painful events connected with the military actions, face injustice, violations of rights and freedoms. In this situation, it is very important to constantly show them the other side of life, in which there are good people who are always ready to lend a helping hand and a lot of kindness. I am glad that this year I became a “wizard” for five children at once. I hope that all the gifts will be useful for them”, –Daria Morozova said.

Let us remind that the “Wishing Tree” project was initiated by the deputies of the People’s Council of the DPR and is carried out in order to provide material, psychological and emotional support to the most vulnerable categories of minors.