Ombudsman submitted request to international organizations to protect rights and freedoms of children of AFU serviceman that changed sides to DPR

This week, the Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova received an appeal from the serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) that changed sides to the DPR. The man asked the assistance in the implementation and protection of his children’s rights and freedoms, who are permanently residing in the territory of Ukraine, since he is concerned that his relatives might be victims of pressure by special services.

It should be reminded that on January 28, 2021, the serviceman of the 1st independent tank brigades of the AFU changed sides to the territory of the Republic by choice. Hazing, moral and physical bullying soldiers in the Ukrainian army were among reasons of such an action.

The citizen’s appeal to the Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR was taken under consideration. On that basis, the Ombudsman submitted relevant appeals to the international organizations with the request to hold the inspection on that appeal, as well as to take measures that are necessary for ensuring and protecting the rights and freedoms of the complainant’s children.

“During the conflict in Donbas, we faced with the facts of the pressure by Ukrainian special services on Ukrainian citizens on several occasions, whose relatives have the citizenship of the DPR and are situated in the territory of the Republic. Also, we had the opportunity to make sure in blatant disregard for civilians’ rights and freedoms, the norms of international humanitarian law from the Ukrainian authorities. Unfortunately, this suggests that complainant’s worries are not unfounded. I count on careful attention to this theme by the international organizations and the human rights community in a situation like this. The peaceful population has to be protected from criminal arbitrariness of Ukrainian security forces”, – noted the Ombudsman Daria Morozova.