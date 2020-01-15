лого
Hotline: 071-301-73-52 (Phoenix); 071-404-69-29*(Phoenix) ombudsman_dnr@mail.ru

Ombudsman representatives visit people released as a result of exchange of 29 December

Jan 15, 2020 | Events, News

On 14 January 2020, the participants of the exchange of 29 December 2019 between Ukraine and the Donetsk People’s Republic who do not own property in the DPR moved into a long-term accommodation centre in Gorlovka following rehabilitation in a healthcare institution.

Thanks to the assistance of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin, comfortable living conditions have been organized for the exchanged persons. The long-term accommodation centre was provided with new washing machines, refrigerators, microwave ovens, stoves and water-heating boilers.

Therefore, social guarantees have been fully provided by state authorities to this category of the population.

 

17.1
17.2
17.3

Related Posts