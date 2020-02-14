Ombudsman representatives attend plenary session of DPR People’s Council

On 14 February, representatives of the Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic attended plenary meeting of the DPR People’s Council of 2nd convocation.

With a view to reinforcing social protection of citizens, the MPs adopted a draft law “On the minimum wage and on amendments to the Law of the Donetsk People’s Republic “On Remuneration” in two readings.

The minimum wage is a state mandatory guarantee for the protection of the rights of employed citizens, which must be ensured by organizations regardless of their form of incorporation or ownership, including entrepreneurs who are employers.

In particular, the minimum wage is necessary for determining the size of benefits for temporary disability, pregnancy and childbirth, and for other state social protection payments.

The minimum wage will be 6,065 Russian rubles.

The draft law will strengthen the guarantees of the material well-being of workers by establishing the amount of wages that meets both the economic interests of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the needs of employed citizens.

The draft law will be submitted for signature to the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic and will enter into legal force on the day following the day of its official publication on the official website of the People’s Council of the Donetsk People’s Republic.