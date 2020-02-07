Ombudsman representatives attend plenary session of DPR People’s Council

On February 7, representatives of the Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic attended the first plenary meeting of the spring session of the DPR People’s Council of the II convocation.

At the meeting, the MPs adopted the draft law “The Water Code of the Donetsk People’s Republic” in two readings, which is a codifying legislative act regulating social relations arising in the field of water resources. The draft law includes 23 chapters, which both include general provisions of water legislation and determine a legal mechanism for the protection and reproduction of water resources, regulating standardization and usage. In addition, the DPR Water Code provides for mandatory supervision carried out by the relevant state authorities aimed at ensuring strict compliance with the legislation in this area. The draft law also defines the legal status of water protection zones and sanitary protection zones.

The draft law will contribute to the rational use of water resources, which will strengthen the environmental safety of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

The law comes into force 60 days after its publication on the official website of the People’s Council of the Donetsk People’s Republic.