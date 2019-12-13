Ombudsman representatives attend plenary hearing of DPR People’s Council

On 13 December, representatives of Ombudsman Office in the Donetsk People’s Republic attended a plenary meeting of the autumn session of People’s Council of 2nd convocation.

The MPs in two readings adopted a draft law “Civil Code of the Donetsk People’s Republic,” which is aimed at strengthening and development of the legal system of the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as for the creation of a new mechanism of statutory regulation of property and personal non-property relations arising between organizations and individuals.

The draft law consists of four books.

The first book establishes the foundations of civil law, in particular, defines the regulated social relations in this area and also establishes the participants.

The second book regulates legal relations in terms of contractual obligations (defines the concepts of a contract, the types, the procedure for concluding and terminating them, etc.).

The third book establishes the inheritance law (the concept of inheritance, the circle of heirs, the conditions and order of accession to the heirship).

The fourth book is devoted to intellectual property law. In particular, a mechanism is provided for the implementation of copyright, allied rights, patent law, as well as their protection in case of violations.

Due to the fact that the Civil Code of the Donetsk People’s Republic covers a wide range of public relations, and as a result, significantly affect the economic, social and political spheres of government of the Republic, the DPR Civil Code shall enter into force on July 1, 2020.