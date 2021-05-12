Ombudsman honoured memory of Red Army soldiers and DPR defenders who died in battles for Savur-Mohyla

Today, on May 8, a republican rally dedicated to the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War was held on the territory of the “Savur-Mohyla” memorial complex, with the participation of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin. The Ombudsman of the Republic Daria Morozova and employees of the DPR Ombudsman’s Office during the solemn event honoured the memory of the heroes who died in the battles for the legendary height.

The participants laid flowers at the memorial plaques with the names of the soldiers of the Red Army, as well as at the Eternal Flame of the memorial complex and the graves of the defenders of Donbass.

In 1943, a front of fierce battles passed through these places. Particularly bloody battles were fought for fierce battles, since taking the dominant height opened the way for the further offensive of the Red Army and the deliverance of the Donetsk region from German fascism. More than 23 thousand Soviet officers and soldiers died at this place, the ground here is literally covered with blood.

In 2014, Savur-Mohyla again became the arena of fierce battles between members of the People’s Militia of Donbass and the servicemen of the Ukrainian army. After the restoration of the complex on Savur-Mohyla, the memory of both the heroes of the Great Patriotic War and the militias who fell in battles against Ukrainian punishers was immortalized.