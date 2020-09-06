Ombudsman congratulated schoolchildren of the Republic with the Day of Knowledge

On Tuesday, the 1st of September, in the MEE “Specialized school №11 of the city of Donetsk” with in-depth study of English language, the solemn school line took place, which is dedicated to the Day of Knowledge with the participation of the Head of DPR Denis Pushilin and Human rights Ombudsman Daria Morozova. Guests of honour congratulated pupils, their parents and teachers with the beginning of the new school year, wished success in breakthroughs, good marks and achievement goals.

Also, in the Day of Knowledge, Ombudsman paid special attention to children, affected by the armed conflict in Donbas. Republican places of temporary accommodation are home for such children and their parents. Ombudsman with assistance from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees transferred to this category of schoolchildren presents to highlight and extend the holiday spirit of the first school day. Children got kits for drawing. 63 pupils obtained presents from 1-3 classes.

“One more time I congratulate all schoolchildren and teachers of the Donetsk People’s Republic with the 1st of September! Knowledge is the absolute value of our time. Thanks to teachers, who despite the difficulties lead our children with enthusiasm and full commitment on the way to literacy and prospects. Thanks to our boys and girls who are sincerely aimed at science and appreciate each lesson. Let this school year will be interesting and productive”, – Daria Morozova noted.