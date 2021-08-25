Ombudsman assisted in recalculation of imposed fine

A resident of the city of Komsomolskoye applied to the Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, regarding her disagreement with the imposition of an administrative fine on her.

Thus, based on the results of the inspection, the employees of the utility company identified watering using a hose without a water meter and a corresponding act was drawn up. However, according to the applicant, when calculating the cost of unaccounted water consumption, the employees of the enterprise made a mistake, as a result of which the amount of the fine turned out to be wrongly overstated.

Wishing to achieve a fair calculation when imposing a fine, a citizen D. turned to the Ombudsman for assistance in protecting her violated rights, in her opinion.

After examining the copies of documents provided by the applicant, the Ombudsman in accordance with Part 2 of Article 17 of the DPR Law of 03.04.2015 No. 30-IHC “On the Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic”, appealed to the management of the utility company, setting out a set of arguments in order to initiate an examination of the circumstances to be clarified on the complaint of the citizen D.

Based on the results of consideration of the appeal and further study of the act on the violations revealed, the erroneous of unaccounted water use was recalculated for the applicant.

In addition, the citizen D. was given the necessary recommendations, subject to which she has the right to count on a decrease in monthly charges for centralized water supply services.