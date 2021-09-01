Official letters on shelling of Gorlovka by AFU were sent to international organizations

On 28 August, in violation of international humanitarian law on the prohibition on directing attacks against civilian objects and indiscriminate attacks during military operations, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the settlement of Gorlovka.

As a result of the shelling, two minor children, a 9-year old boy and a 12-year old girl, sustained injuries of varying severity.

These actions of the AFU directly violate the norms of the Geneva Convention Clause 1 of Article 3 of 12 August 1949 on the protection of civilians in time of war.

On the fact of these crimes, I sent official appeals to the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, UNICEF and the International Committee of the Red Cross with a call to respond to this incident in order to prevent such crimes in the future.