Office of Human Rights Ombudsman in DPR resumes personal reception of citizens

According to the Decree of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, dated 4 March 2021, No. 66 “On Amendments to the Decree of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic”, we inform you about the resumption of personal receptions of citizens in all DPR public bodies.

In this regard, the Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR resumes personal reception of citizens in order to assist in the restoration of the violated rights and freedoms of residents of the Republic.

To make an appointment by calling:

+38 071-331-09-08 Personal reception of citizens

We also inform you about the opportunity to visit the public reception of the Ombudsman, located at:

Donetsk, Pushkin Boulevard, 34, office 101 (the side entrance).

Visiting time: from 10 a.m.