New round of issuing humanitarian aid is completed in social facilities of Republic

The Ombudsman’s Office in the DPR summed up the results of issuing humanitarian aid to people living in the social facilities of the Republic for the second quarter of 2021. Recipients of the aid were residents who affected by hostilities as well as persecuted by other states for the supporting of the Donetsk People’s Republic, and also persons with disabilities.

Humanitarian aid was provided to citizens living in social facilities of the cities: Donetsk, Makeyevka, Gorlovka, Khartsyzsk, Yenakiyevo and Shakhtyorsk. During the period between 17 June and 7 July, 1,248 kits were transferred, including food and personal hygiene products.

The kits were provided in cooperation between Human rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

