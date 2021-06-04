New procedure for civil and arbitration proceedings

We remind the residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic that on 30 April 2021, the Deputies of the People’s Council of the Donetsk People’s Republic adopted the DPR Civil Procedure and Arbitration Procedure Codes, which come into force on 1 July 2021.

We draw particular attention of citizens to the fact that in accordance with Article 433 of the Civil Procedure Code of the DPR, from the date of entry into force of this Code on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Civil Procedure Code of Ukraine of 18 March 2004 No. 1618-IV is not applied. Civil cases in the proceedings of the courts of first instance and not considered before the entry into force of this Code are subject to consideration and resolution from the date of entry into force of the Code in accordance with the rules established by this Code.

Also, according to Article 359 of the DPR Arbitration Procedure Code, from the date of entry into force of this Code on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Economic Procedure Code of Ukraine of 16 January 2003 No. 436-IV is not applied. Arbitration cases in the proceedings of the courts of first instance and not considered before the entry into force of this Code are subject to consideration and resolution from the date of entry into force of the Code in accordance with the rules established by this Code.

Thus, in order to prevent law enforcement errors in the resolution of civil and arbitration disputes in court, from 01.07.2021 it is necessary to be guided by the above Codes of the Donetsk People’s Republic.