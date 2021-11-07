More than 300 relatives of missing persons gave DNA samples for genetic examination in DPR

Over 300 relatives of missing persons in Donbass gave DNA samples to simplify the process of identifying the remains of unidentified victims of the conflict. DAN was told about this today by Daria Morozova, Chairperson of the Interdepartmental Commission for the Search for Missing Persons, Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR.

“To date, 306 people in the DPR have given biomaterial to identify bodies,” Morozova said.

In the DPR, since 2017, on the basis of the Republican Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination, an archive of DNA materials of relatives of persons who disappeared during the conflict in Donbass has been created. Forensic experts carry out research on the genotyping of the remains of unidentified bodies and their subsequent identification in the presence of comparative blood samples from direct relatives of the wanted persons. After passing of DNA materials, the relatives of the missing receive a genetic passport. According to the latest data, during this time, with the help of genetic examination, the remains of 45 victims of the conflict were identified.

Earlier today it was reported that experts of the Interdepartmental Commission for the Search for Missing Persons began checking 10 new locations where, according to preliminary data, unknown victims of the war in Donbass are buried.

The Interdepartmental Commission for the Search for Missing Persons, Burial Places of Bodies (remains) of the Deceased in the Areas of the Armed Conflict in Donbass was created in early August this year. It comprised employees of the Administration of the Head of the DPR, the General Prosecutor’s Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of State Security and other government agencies. The Commission was chaired by the Human Rights Ombudsman in the Republic, Daria Morozova. Experts carried out the first exhumation at the “Ovsyanoye” cemetery in Snezhnoye on 19 August. At the moment, the remains of 40 people have been recovered there. Then the search for burial places began in Debaltsevo, where the remains of one person were found. It was also reported that the experts are preparing to dig up a mass grave in Khartsyzsk.

Source: ДАН