Minsk humanitarian group starts negotiations

Negotiations of the Work group on humanitarian issues of the Contact Group on the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbass are started. The meeting is being held through a video-conference. It should be noted, that this is the first negotiating round of the humanitarian subgroup with the participation of the new OSCE coordinator Charlotte Relander.

The agenda traditionally provides for discussions of three key thematic blocks.

Priority issues remain related to the exchange of detainees. The main one is Ukraine’s fulfillment of its obligations on the procedural “clearance” of participants of the previous exchanges (persons transferred to the Republics in December 2019 and April 2020).

In addition, the sides intend to discuss the problems of the work of checkpoints on the Contact line.

Discussions on intensifying efforts in the search for missing persons are also expected to be continued.