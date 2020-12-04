Kiev’s refusal to carry out “procedural cleansing” is important to consider in context of human rights violations – Daria Morozova following meeting with Ombudsman of Ukraine

Today a working meeting of the Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova and the Commissioner of the Parliament of Ukraine for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova took place. The agenda of the event included two issues.

Firstly, Daria Morozova handed over to Lyudmila Denisova the volumes of the criminal case, the proceeding on which were opened back in 1998. These materials were transferred to Ukraine in order to promote the observance of human rights and freedoms and the administration of justice.

Secondly, the Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova raised the topic of Kiev’s failure to fulfil its obligations to “procedural cleansing” of 50 citizens displaced to the DPR as a result of the 2019 and 2020 exchanges. She stressed that by continuing the criminal prosecution of previously released persons, Ukraine is grossly violating their personal, property, civil and social rights. Including:

the right to liberty and security of person;

the right to freedom of movement;

the right to inviolability of private and family life;

the right to inviolability of the home;

the right to a fair trial;

the right to an effective remedy.

The DPR Ombudsman focused the attention of her Ukrainian colleague on the need for a detailed consideration of the issue of Kiev’s refusal to carry out “procedural cleansing” in the context of human rights violations.

“The mission of a human rights defender is to act in the interests of human and civil rights and freedoms. This should remain the same under all circumstances. Moreover, in conditions of an armed conflict, it is important to mobilize forces to ensure and protect the legal status of citizens”, – said Daria Morozova.