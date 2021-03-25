“Kiev continues to block the delivery of humanitarian supplies to the DPR through the “Novotroitskoye-Elenovka” checkpoint”, Daria Morozova

Kiev has not allowed the humanitarian assistance through the “Elenovka” entry-exit checkpoint in Donbass for about a month, the Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova declared to RIA Novosti.

“Kiev states that humanitarian supplies are not allowed through the check-point “Novotroitskoe-Elenovka” for security purposes. This means, according to Kiev, that it’s not safe in the area of the settlement of Elenovka. But at the same time, the humanitarian corridor, which allows citizens to cross the Contact line through the check-point “Elenovka” operates in normal mode,” Morozova told reporters.

She noted that this position of Kiev makes little sense.

“We didn’t get a response on our question to Mr. Kravchuk (head of the Kiev delegation in the Contact group in the negotiations on Donbass – ed.) about why it is dangerous for the humanitarian supplies to pass through the “Novotroitskoye-Elenovka” check-point and safely for civilians. For about a month, Kiev has not allowed humanitarian supplies through this checkpoint. This is a violation of the fundamental norms of international humanitarian law,” Morozova told RIA Novosti.

By the decision of Kiev, in 2015, a permit regime was introduced with the territories of Donbass uncontrolled by the Ukrainian authorities. Entry into or exit from the DPR or LPR are possible only through checkpoints. OSCE observers stated that the transport and economic blockade is leading to a humanitarian disaster in the region.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the DPR and LPR, which declared independence after the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, including during the meetings in Minsk of the contact group, which since September 2014 has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict.

Source: РИА Новости