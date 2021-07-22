Issuing of certificate of permanent residence

At the personal meeting, the Ombudsman was approached by a citizen K. on issuing of an identity document.

It was evident from the applicant’s complaint that the above issue had been acute for several years and had not been resolved. The situation was significantly complicated by the fact that the citizen K. has lost the documents contained in the list of documents required to be presented to the migration service.

Taking into account the current circumstances, the Ombudsman applied to the Migration service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Donetsk People’s Republic of the Donetsk People’s Republic with a description of the problematic issues that impede the issuance of the identity document for the citizen K.

Based on the results of consideration of the appeal and examination provided by the applicant, the latter received a Certificate of permanent residence on the territory of the DPR. Subsequently, the citizen K. will have the right to be documented with a passport of a citizen of the DPR in three years.