Issuance of humanitarian aid is started with assistance from Human Rights Ombudsman

The representatives of the Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic started the transfer of humanitarian aid to the inhabitants of social facilities situated in the DPR. In the course of the event, the issuance of humanitarian kits, including nutrition and personal hygiene products are going to be.

Recipients of the humanitarian assistance are injured civilians as a result of the armed actions, and also who pursued by other countries for the supporting of the Donetsk People’s Republic, persons with disabilities.

The issuance of humanitarian aid is carried out within the interaction of the Human Rights Ombudsman with the International Committee of the Red Cross.