Issuance of humanitarian aid is started with assistance from Ombudsman

Representatives of the Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic started transferring of humanitarian aid to the inhabitants of social facilities located in the DPR. In the course of the event, the issuance of humanitarian kits, including nutrition and personal hygiene products is planned.

Recipients of the humanitarian assistance are citizens who suffered as a result of the armed actions, and also who are pursued by other countries for supporting of the Donetsk People’s Republic, persons with disabilities.

The issuance of humanitarian aid is carried out within the interaction of the Human Rights Ombudsman with the International Committee of the Red Cross.