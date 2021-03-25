Issuance of humanitarian aid is completed in social facilities of Republic

The Office of the Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic summed up the results of another stage of the issuance of humanitarian aid for the period from 9 to 23 March 2021.

1,325 humanitarian kits were transferred, including food and personal hygiene products. Humanitarian assistance was provided to citizens living in social facilities of the cities: Donetsk, Makeyevka, Gorlovka, Khartsyzsk, Yenakiyevo and Shakhtyorsk.

The recipients were residents who affected by hostilities as well as persecuted by other states for supporting the Donetsk People’s Republic and persons with disabilities.

The assistance was provided in cooperation between Human rights Ombudsman in the DPR and the International Committee of the Red Cross.