Hundreds of thousands of Donbass citizens were illegal deprived of all social benefits for a total amount exceeding 11 billion hryvnias – Daria Morozova

Human Rights Ombudsman took part in a briefing dedicated to the military crimes of Ukraine and human rights violation in Donbass. The event was held at the press-centre of the Donetsk News Agency (DAN).

In her speech, the Ombudsman paid attention to such problems as: the murder of civilians by Ukrainian military personnel, the detention and torture of supporters of the Republic in Ukraine, and also illegal economic blockade of Donbass. In particular, the Ombudsman also highlighted the issue of non-payment of pensions to the LDPR citizens “The absolutely illegal and inhuman economic blockade of the LDPR, imposed by Ukraine, led to the fact that hundreds of thousands of Donbass citizens were illegal deprived of all social benefits for a total amount exceeding 11 billion hryvnias.”

Among the speakers there were also a member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation, director of the Foundation for Research on Democracy, Candidate of political sciences Maxim Grigoriev, deputy of the People’s Council of the DPR, chairman of the Ukrainian People’s Tribunal Elena Shishkina and chairman of the board of the public organization “Fair Defense” Vitaly Galakhov.