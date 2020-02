Humanitarian Subgroup starts negotiations in Minsk

Humanitarian Subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group for the Peaceful Settlement in Donbass has begun the negotiation process in Minsk. The meeting will focus on procedural cleaning of persons participating in the exchange that took place on December 29, 2019 between the DPR and Ukraine. It is also planned to discuss the development of an action plan that would help establish the whereabouts of persons missing in connection with the armed conflict and identify the bodies.